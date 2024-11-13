Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NGS opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $303.33 million, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.03. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $25.24.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $38.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.79 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natural Gas Services Group will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $103,836.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 551,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,211,715.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Gas Services Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 88,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 38,751 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 19,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

