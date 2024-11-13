Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) is Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 762,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,094 shares during the period. Navios Maritime Partners makes up 4.4% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Navios Maritime Partners were worth $47,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 30,700.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $452,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

NYSE:NMM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.15. 36,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $65.89.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($0.65). Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $340.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.52%.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

