Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RNA. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $56.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.22.

Shares of RNA opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 0.91. Avidity Biosciences has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $50.78.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.66% and a negative net margin of 2,772.45%. The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 32,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,446,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,663 shares in the company, valued at $10,325,172. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $228,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,175.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 32,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,446,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,325,172. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,543 shares of company stock worth $5,782,042. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,429,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,592,000 after purchasing an additional 516,446 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,505,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,729,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,282,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,761,000 after purchasing an additional 827,647 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 4,661.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,242,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,730 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,479,000 after purchasing an additional 197,065 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

