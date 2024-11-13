Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
NHS stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $8.67.
About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Solar Stocks at Bargain Prices: Big Opportunities Ahead
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Is Bitcoin’s Trump Card a Boom or Bust?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Cloudflare Is a Solid Buy for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.