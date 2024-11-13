Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

NHS stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $8.67.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

