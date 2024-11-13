News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 658.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,811 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in News were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its stake in News by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 6,779,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,528,000 after buying an additional 555,789 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in News by 188.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 491,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 320,785 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in News by 812.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 229,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 204,141 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in News by 504.7% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 236,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 197,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of News by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after buying an additional 187,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NWSA shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of News from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on News from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

News Price Performance

NWSA opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.86. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 1.34.

News Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.