Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Up 130.0% in October

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 130.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Nihon Kohden Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:NHNKY traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43. Nihon Kohden has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of -0.08.
Nihon Kohden Company Profile
