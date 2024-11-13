Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Up 130.0% in October

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 130.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nihon Kohden Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHNKY traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43. Nihon Kohden has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of -0.08.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers.

