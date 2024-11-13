Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NTRS. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Northern Trust from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NTRS

Northern Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $106.95 on Tuesday. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $69.98 and a 1-year high of $108.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Northern Trust news, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $163,462.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $163,462.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,184.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,906 shares of company stock worth $8,176,652 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 103.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 19,306 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 362.4% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 12,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $644,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.