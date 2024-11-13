Northland Capmk Lowers Earnings Estimates for Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERVFree Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Serve Robotics in a research note issued on Sunday, November 10th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.02) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.98). Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Serve Robotics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Serve Robotics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERVGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. Serve Robotics had a negative return on equity of 184.60% and a negative net margin of 1,972.12%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Aegis upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Serve Robotics has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Serve Robotics Trading Down 7.8 %

SERV stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. Serve Robotics has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $24.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.79.

Institutional Trading of Serve Robotics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Serve Robotics in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,636,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000.

About Serve Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV)

