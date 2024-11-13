Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives $25.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

In other news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,046,791.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 116,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,171. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,046,791.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 116,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,171. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrea Demarco sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $805,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,159.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,731 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 489.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NCLH opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.67. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.