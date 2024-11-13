NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the October 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NovAccess Global Price Performance
Shares of XSNX stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. NovAccess Global has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
About NovAccess Global
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NovAccess Global
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for NovAccess Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovAccess Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.