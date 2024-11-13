NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the October 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NovAccess Global Price Performance

Shares of XSNX stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. NovAccess Global has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. It specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient’s immune system to attack the cancer. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.

