Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Get Novavax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Novavax

Novavax Trading Down 6.1 %

Institutional Trading of Novavax

NVAX stock opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41. Novavax has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $23.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 500.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth $48,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Novavax by 31.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novavax

(Get Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.