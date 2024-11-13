Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Short Interest Down 64.9% in October

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the October 15th total of 274,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 667,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Novo Integrated Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVOS traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 654,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48. Novo Integrated Sciences has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $1.82.

Novo Integrated Sciences Company Profile

See Also

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary care and related wellness products and services in Canada. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Product Sales. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women’s pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

