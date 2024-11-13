Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Short Interest Down 64.9% in October

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the October 15th total of 274,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 667,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Novo Integrated Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NVOS traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 654,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48. Novo Integrated Sciences has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $1.82.
Novo Integrated Sciences Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Novo Integrated Sciences
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.