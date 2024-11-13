Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Trading Down 12.3% – Here’s What Happened

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 12.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 43,505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 45,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Nubeva Technologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.53 million, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.29.

Nubeva Technologies Company Profile

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

