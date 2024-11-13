Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:NVG)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.91. 390,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,808. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $13.56.

In other news, VP David J. Lamb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody’s, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

