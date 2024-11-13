Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.61 and last traded at $89.42, with a volume of 33198 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.88.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NULG. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,499,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,675,000 after purchasing an additional 110,463 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 812,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,911,000 after purchasing an additional 50,565 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 479,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,635,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 314,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

