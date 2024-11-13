Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

JGH stock remained flat at $13.13 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,802. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.86. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $13.41.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

