Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Price Performance
JGH stock remained flat at $13.13 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,802. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.86. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $13.41.
About Nuveen Global High Income Fund
