Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.3 %
NMT traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.73. 16,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,021. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $12.21.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
