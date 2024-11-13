Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:JLS)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1535 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of JLS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.18. 13,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,721. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.03.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.