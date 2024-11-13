Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:JLS)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1535 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of JLS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.18. 13,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,721. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.03.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile
