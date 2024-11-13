Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NUV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.89. 78,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,255. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $9.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

