Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NUV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.89. 78,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,255. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $9.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
