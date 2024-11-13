Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NRK)

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.

NRK traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $10.92. The company had a trading volume of 68,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,570. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $11.36.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

