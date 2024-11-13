Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.166 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPI traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.01. 9,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,497. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

