Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NBB)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NBB stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 61,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,486. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $17.31.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

