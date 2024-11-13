Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Announces Earnings Results

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $2.62, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 1,716.60% and a negative net margin of 169.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($63.29) earnings per share.

Nuwellis Price Performance

Shares of Nuwellis stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,576. Nuwellis has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $31.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Nuwellis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUWE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised Nuwellis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Nuwellis in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Nuwellis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company offers Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are used to treat patients suffering from fluid overload due to heart failure. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood circuit set, and disposable catheter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.