Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) Short Interest Update

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 102.3% from the October 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

ONBPP stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.01. 7,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,779. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $26.35.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

