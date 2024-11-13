OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Acquires 151 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,673 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,993 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,715,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,673,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,567,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12,574.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,426,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $329,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,359 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $101.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.65. The stock has a market cap of $183.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.14.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

