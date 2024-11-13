OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Acquires 151 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,673 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,993 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,715,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,673,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,567,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12,574.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,426,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $329,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,359 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Walt Disney Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $101.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.65. The stock has a market cap of $183.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS
Walt Disney Profile
The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Walt Disney
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Is Palantir’s AI Edge Enough to Justify Its Price?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.