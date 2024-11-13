OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Acquires 322 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,255 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 365.4% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 220.3% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Comcast by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 177.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.75 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

