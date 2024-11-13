OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $20.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

