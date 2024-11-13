OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Invests $229,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 113,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 25,226 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 146,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 52,145 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 76,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 486,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 144,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCR opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $19.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

