OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Purchases 70 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $253.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.87 and a 200 day moving average of $227.81. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.30 and a twelve month high of $257.26. The firm has a market cap of $62.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

