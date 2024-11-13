OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 328 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $64.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average of $57.26. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $46.34 and a 1 year high of $64.68.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0108 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

