Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.
Olin has a payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Olin to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.
Olin Price Performance
Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average of $47.18.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at Olin
In other Olin news, VP R Nichole Sumner sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $459,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,450. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Olin
Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.
