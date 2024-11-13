Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Olin has a payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Olin to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average of $47.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OLN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Olin from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Olin from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

Insider Activity at Olin

In other Olin news, VP R Nichole Sumner sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $459,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,450. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

