ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Barclays

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $47.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ONON. Bank of America upgraded shares of ON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ON from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ON from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ON from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.18.

NYSE ONON traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $53.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,091,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,020. ON has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.81 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.90.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.43 million. ON had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON by 319.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of ON by 210.5% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in ON during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

