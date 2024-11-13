Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 139,164 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 86.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,164 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $76.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,089,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,691,063. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $70.45 and a 52-week high of $84.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.