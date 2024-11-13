Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 794 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $47,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 27.6% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after acquiring an additional 132,967 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 121.0% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 269,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $92,727,000 after purchasing an additional 147,482 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 225.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 32,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,257,000 after purchasing an additional 22,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.67.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:HD traded up $8.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $411.73. 458,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,370,434. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $300.14 and a one year high of $421.56. The company has a market cap of $408.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a return on equity of 733.61% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.57%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

