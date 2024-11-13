Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $31.60 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $31,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 238,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 202,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,233,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Danaher by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.84. 182,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,283. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $200.36 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $173.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.88 and a 200 day moving average of $260.77.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 20.61%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.16.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

