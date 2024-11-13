Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 191 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $18,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Linde by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 10,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in Linde by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 10,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Linde by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 172,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIN traded down $4.13 on Wednesday, hitting $451.46. 159,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,470. The company has a market capitalization of $214.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $470.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.58. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $396.07 and a 52-week high of $487.49.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

