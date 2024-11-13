Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 2,054 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,119 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.8% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $50,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in Visa by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Visa by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,328 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after buying an additional 16,078 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,506 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.7% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on V shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $321.00 price objective (up previously from $318.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $319.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.74.

Visa Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of V stock traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $308.37. The company had a trading volume of 273,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,997,740. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.34 and a 12 month high of $312.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $561.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $285.26 and a 200-day moving average of $275.17.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

