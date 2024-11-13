Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $16,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.88. 311,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,726,700. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $167.16 and a one year high of $267.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

