Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,615 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $12,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 25.1% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.0% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.93.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,236,266. General Electric has a twelve month low of $92.46 and a twelve month high of $194.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.35 and a 200 day moving average of $170.33.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

In other General Electric news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $1,267,910.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,036.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

