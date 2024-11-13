Oppenheimer Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $130.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective upped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $108.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $114.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.92. The company has a market cap of $139.67 billion, a PE ratio of 110.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.36.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify by 1.4% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Shopify by 7.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Shopify by 41.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Shopify by 11.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify by 3.5% during the third quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

