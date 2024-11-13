OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

OptiNose Trading Down 21.9 %

Shares of OPTN opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $90.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter worth $2,444,000. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 13,727,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940,779 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 171,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 108,903 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,920,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 81,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

