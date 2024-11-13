Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2024

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIOGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03, Zacks reports. Orchestra BioMed had a negative return on equity of 102.19% and a negative net margin of 2,179.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million.

Orchestra BioMed Price Performance

Shares of OBIO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 39,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,207. Orchestra BioMed has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $11.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OBIO

Insider Transactions at Orchestra BioMed

In other Orchestra BioMed news, insider Darren Sherman sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $41,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 793,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,977.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 24,260 shares of company stock worth $138,573 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Orchestra BioMed

(Get Free Report)

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Orchestra BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchestra BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.