Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Otis Worldwide has increased its dividend by an average of 29.7% annually over the last three years. Otis Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Otis Worldwide to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $99.73 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $106.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Abbe Luersman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $909,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,391.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

