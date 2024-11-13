OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $1.05 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Realty Income by 4.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Realty Income by 14.3% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.9% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.85.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $57.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.78 and a 200-day moving average of $57.96. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.2635 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.96%.

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

