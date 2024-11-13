Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Releases Earnings Results

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pactiv Evergreen Trading Down 3.9 %

PTVE opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

