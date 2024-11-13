Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Releases Earnings Results

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Pactiv Evergreen Trading Down 3.9 %
PTVE opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.
Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.
