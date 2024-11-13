PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 349 ($4.49) and last traded at GBX 351 ($4.52), with a volume of 225868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 366 ($4.71).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PageGroup from GBX 480 ($6.18) to GBX 440 ($5.66) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35. The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2,285.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 371.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 411.08.

In other news, insider Karen Geary acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 357 ($4.59) per share, for a total transaction of £11,602.50 ($14,930.51). Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

