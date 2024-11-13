Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 541,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,062 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $20,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.71.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.04. The stock had a trading volume of 23,958,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,628,367. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $63.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average is $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.36 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 14,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $429,870.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 576,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,666,625.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 14,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $429,870.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 576,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,666,625.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,399,238 shares of company stock worth $1,041,851,557. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.