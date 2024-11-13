PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target Raised to $92.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Benchmark from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on PAR Technology from $57.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Shares of PAR opened at $74.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.48. PAR Technology has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $75.57.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

