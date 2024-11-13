Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 113.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,943,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,092 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 1,153.1% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,506,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 19.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,594,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,232 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 26.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,214,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,950,000 after purchasing an additional 673,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 8,492.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 616,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,962,000 after acquiring an additional 609,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.25. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $58.97. The firm has a market cap of $127.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. Citigroup raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

