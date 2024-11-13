Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $60,000 Stock Position in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in BAE Systems by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in BAE Systems by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

BAE Systems Trading Down 1.7 %

BAESY stock opened at $70.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.25. BAE Systems plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $72.81.

BAE Systems Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.6333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th.

BAE Systems Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

